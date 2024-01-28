Scotiabank Boosts AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Price Target to C$9.50

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$9.25 to C$9.50 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AGF.B. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$8.25 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$9.20.

Get AGF Management alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on AGF Management

AGF Management Stock Down 0.4 %

About AGF Management

AGF.B stock opened at C$7.62 on Thursday. AGF Management has a 1-year low of C$6.30 and a 1-year high of C$9.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$492.94 million, a PE ratio of 5.56, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.75.

(Get Free Report)

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AGF Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.