Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target Increased to $115.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on STX. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.35.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on STX

Seagate Technology Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ STX opened at $90.44 on Thursday. Seagate Technology has a 52 week low of $54.32 and a 52 week high of $92.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.12. The firm has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of -25.84 and a beta of 1.06.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is -80.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,064,565. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 16,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total transaction of $1,245,459.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,649,095.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,976 shares of company stock valued at $7,793,161 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Seagate Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,482 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 109.8% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,706 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 8,744 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 31.5% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 63,179 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,167,000 after acquiring an additional 15,146 shares during the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 7.2% during the second quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 190,961 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $11,815,000 after purchasing an additional 12,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,350 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.