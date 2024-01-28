Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target Raised to $110.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) had its price objective upped by TD Cowen from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

STX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. BNP Paribas downgraded Seagate Technology from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised Seagate Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.35.

NASDAQ STX opened at $90.44 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.12. Seagate Technology has a 1 year low of $54.32 and a 1 year high of $92.04. The company has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.84 and a beta of 1.06.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is -80.00%.

In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,565. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total transaction of $112,503.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,378 shares in the company, valued at $54,025,763.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,064,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,976 shares of company stock valued at $7,793,161 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STX. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 445 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 536 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

