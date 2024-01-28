Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) PT Raised to $100.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Robert W. Baird from $70.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.35.

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $90.44 on Thursday. Seagate Technology has a 52 week low of $54.32 and a 52 week high of $92.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.84 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.40 and its 200 day moving average is $72.12.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -80.00%.

In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 8,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $637,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,685,093. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $637,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,685,093. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total value of $112,503.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,378 shares in the company, valued at $54,025,763.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,976 shares of company stock valued at $7,793,161 over the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,341,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 70,950 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after acquiring an additional 7,771 shares in the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

