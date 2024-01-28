Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Wedbush restated their neutral rating on shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $100.00 price objective on the data storage provider’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Seagate Technology’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.49 EPS.

STX has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.35.

Shares of STX stock opened at $90.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.12. The stock has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.84 and a beta of 1.06. Seagate Technology has a twelve month low of $54.32 and a twelve month high of $92.04.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. The company’s revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -80.00%.

In other news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,064,565. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Seagate Technology news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total value of $38,280.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,147,605.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,064,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 98,976 shares of company stock valued at $7,793,161. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Seagate Technology by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,680,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,166,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,937 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Seagate Technology by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,620,098 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,032,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662,098 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Seagate Technology by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,929,708 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $918,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,264 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Seagate Technology by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,360,341 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $625,307,000 after purchasing an additional 819,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Seagate Technology by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,381,497 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $288,960,000 after purchasing an additional 127,214 shares during the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

