Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Shares Sold by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. lowered its holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. owned 0.10% of Sensient Technologies worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SXT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,795,260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $402,561,000 after buying an additional 13,571 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,791,278 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $332,227,000 after buying an additional 62,855 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,418,315 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $100,885,000 after buying an additional 14,812 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 9.9% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,138,895 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $81,010,000 after buying an additional 102,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 3.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 978,775 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,620,000 after buying an additional 34,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

Sensient Technologies Trading Up 1.4 %

Sensient Technologies stock opened at $62.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.06. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $52.90 and a 52 week high of $79.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Sensient Technologies Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.77%.

SXT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sensient Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Sensient Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group. The Flavors & Extracts Group segment offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.