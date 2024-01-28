Serabi Gold (LON:SRB) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $31.76

Serabi Gold plc (LON:SRB – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 31.76 ($0.40) and traded as high as GBX 43.70 ($0.56). Serabi Gold shares last traded at GBX 43 ($0.55), with a volume of 100,775 shares.

Serabi Gold Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of £32.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 860.00 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 40.28 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 31.93.

About Serabi Gold

(Get Free Report)

Serabi Gold plc engages in the evaluation, exploration, and development of gold and other metals mining projects in Brazil. The company explores for and produces gold and copper deposits. It primarily holds 100% interests in the Palito mining complex covering an area of approximately 56,631 hectares; and the Coringa Gold Project located in the Tapajos region of northern Brazil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Serabi Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serabi Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.