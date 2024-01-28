Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price target (up previously from $270.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Northcoast Research downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $346.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.56.

NYSE:SHW opened at $301.85 on Friday. Sherwin-Williams has a 1-year low of $205.43 and a 1-year high of $314.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 75.73%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total value of $270,115.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at $6,251,881.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at $6,251,881.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $1,944,317.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,718 shares in the company, valued at $4,271,752.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 149.0% in the third quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 9,695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,801 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.1% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter worth approximately $27,192,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,108,000. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 678.6% in the third quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 23,341 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,953,000 after buying an additional 20,343 shares during the period. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

