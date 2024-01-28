Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target Cut to $341.00

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $346.00 to $341.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.97% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SHW. UBS Group increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $274.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 target price (up from $270.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.56.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $301.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $296.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.68. Sherwin-Williams has a one year low of $205.43 and a one year high of $314.14. The firm has a market cap of $77.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.73% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $1,944,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,718 shares in the company, valued at $4,271,752.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total value of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at $6,251,881.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $1,944,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,271,752.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 44,853.3% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,728 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

