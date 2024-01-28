Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) PT Raised to $100.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective increased by National Bankshares from $80.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.62% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SHOP. Evercore boosted their price objective on Shopify from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (up from $66.00) on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler restated an “underweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Shopify from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.28.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $81.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.15 and its 200 day moving average is $64.71. The stock has a market cap of $104.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.62 and a beta of 2.28. Shopify has a 12-month low of $39.02 and a 12-month high of $83.36. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 17.27%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter worth $169,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 26.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,391,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Shopify by 13.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,596 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Shopify by 89.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

