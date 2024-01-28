Short Interest in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH) Declines By 21.6%

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, a decrease of 21.6% from the December 31st total of 46,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.
Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Stock Performance
Shares of AIH opened at $0.60 on Friday. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $1.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.35.
About Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group
