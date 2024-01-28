Short Interest in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH) Declines By 21.6%

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, a decrease of 21.6% from the December 31st total of 46,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Stock Performance

Shares of AIH opened at $0.60 on Friday. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $1.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Get Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group alerts:

About Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited provides aesthetic medical services in the People's Republic of China and Singapore. The company offers surgical aesthetic treatments, such as eye surgery, rhinoplasty, breast augmentation, and liposuction; and non-surgical aesthetic treatments, including minimally invasive and energy-based treatments, which include laser, ultrasound, and ultraviolet light treatments.

Receive News & Ratings for Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.