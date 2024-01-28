Short Interest in Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ARBKL) Rises By 17.5%

Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ARBKL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the December 31st total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ ARBKL opened at $10.05 on Friday. Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $12.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day moving average of $7.94.

Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.1875 per share. This represents a $8.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 87.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

About Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026

say hello to the future. argo makes it easy to mine bitcoin gold, ethereum and other altcoins from home. argo is a platform that enables customers to efficiently mine ethereum and other altcoins from their own computer or mobile device. with just a click of a button and a transparent monthly fee, our users can immediately select which coin(s) they want to mine.

