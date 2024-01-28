Short Interest in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Rises By 27.2%

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,280,000 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the December 31st total of 8,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BRX opened at $22.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Brixmor Property Group has a 1-year low of $19.40 and a 1-year high of $24.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.66 and its 200 day moving average is $21.97.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. This is a boost from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brixmor Property Group

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 186,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,298,079. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Brixmor Property Group news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 152,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,649,296. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 186,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,298,079. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $586,950 in the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRX. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 92,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 236.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 530,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,575,000 after purchasing an additional 372,578 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $327,000. Presima Securities ULC increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 1,567,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,574,000 after purchasing an additional 709,272 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. 94.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $24.50 to $22.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Mizuho raised their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.82.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BRX

About Brixmor Property Group

(Get Free Report)

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 364 retail centers comprise approximately 65 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.