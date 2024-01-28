Short Interest in Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (OTCMKTS:PBBGF) Rises By 17.6%

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (OTCMKTS:PBBGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,947,400 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the December 31st total of 2,506,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of PBBGF stock opened at $7.00 on Friday. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $7.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.11.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG operates as a specialist bank for investments in commercial real estate and public infrastructure projects in Europe and the United States of America. It operates through Real Estate Finance, Public Investment Finance, and Value Portfolio segments. The Real Estate Finance segment provides financing for professional real estate investors, which includes professional national and international real estate companies, institutional investors, and property funds to financed properties comprising office buildings, properties for residential use, retail, and logistic properties, as well as hotel business.

