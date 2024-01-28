Short Interest in FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF) Grows By 27.8%

FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,600 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the December 31st total of 38,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FG Financial Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FGF. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in FG Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FG Financial Group by 114.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 44,516 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FG Financial Group by 155.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 25,113 shares during the period. Finally, Epacria Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FG Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 3.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FG Financial Group alerts:

FG Financial Group Stock Up 2.2 %

FGF opened at $1.39 on Friday. FG Financial Group has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $3.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.40. The company has a market cap of $14.68 million, a P/E ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.55.

FG Financial Group Company Profile

FG Financial Group ( NASDAQ:FGF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FG Financial Group had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 25.27%. The company had revenue of $11.18 million during the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

FG Financial Group, Inc operates as a reinsurance, merchant banking, and asset management company in the United States. The company offers specialty property and casualty reinsurance products and services. It also operates a special purpose acquisition company platform (SPAC) that provides various strategic, administrative, and regulatory support services to newly formed SPACs for a monthly fee.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FG Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FG Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.