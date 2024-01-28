Short Interest in FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF) Grows By 27.8%

FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,600 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the December 31st total of 38,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On FG Financial Group
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FGF. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in FG Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FG Financial Group by 114.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 44,516 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FG Financial Group by 155.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 25,113 shares during the period. Finally, Epacria Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FG Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 3.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
FG Financial Group Stock Up 2.2 %
FGF opened at $1.39 on Friday. FG Financial Group has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $3.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.40. The company has a market cap of $14.68 million, a P/E ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.55.
FG Financial Group Company Profile
FG Financial Group, Inc operates as a reinsurance, merchant banking, and asset management company in the United States. The company offers specialty property and casualty reinsurance products and services. It also operates a special purpose acquisition company platform (SPAC) that provides various strategic, administrative, and regulatory support services to newly formed SPACs for a monthly fee.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than FG Financial Group
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for FG Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FG Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.