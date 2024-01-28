Short Interest in G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) Expands By 38.2%

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a growth of 38.2% from the December 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

G. Willi-Food International Stock Performance

Shares of G. Willi-Food International stock opened at $11.25 on Friday. G. Willi-Food International has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $16.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.04 million, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.82.

Get G. Willi-Food International alerts:

G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. G. Willi-Food International had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $33.97 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On G. Willi-Food International

G. Willi-Food International Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in G. Willi-Food International stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in G. Willi-Food International Ltd. ( NASDAQ:WILC Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.07% of G. Willi-Food International as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 9.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. develops, imports, exports, markets, and distributes food products worldwide. The company offers mushrooms, artichoke, beans, asparagus, capers, corn kernels, baby corn, palm hearts, vine leaves, sour pickles, mixed pickled vegetables, pickled peppers, olives, garlic, roasted eggplant sun, and dried tomatoes; and canned fish comprising tuna, sardine, anchovies, smoked and pressed cod liver, herring, fish paste, and salmon products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for G. Willi-Food International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G. Willi-Food International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.