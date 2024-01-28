Short Interest in G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) Expands By 38.2%

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a growth of 38.2% from the December 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.
G. Willi-Food International Stock Performance
Shares of G. Willi-Food International stock opened at $11.25 on Friday. G. Willi-Food International has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $16.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.04 million, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.82.
G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. G. Willi-Food International had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $33.97 million during the quarter.
G. Willi-Food International Company Profile
G. Willi-Food International Ltd. develops, imports, exports, markets, and distributes food products worldwide. The company offers mushrooms, artichoke, beans, asparagus, capers, corn kernels, baby corn, palm hearts, vine leaves, sour pickles, mixed pickled vegetables, pickled peppers, olives, garlic, roasted eggplant sun, and dried tomatoes; and canned fish comprising tuna, sardine, anchovies, smoked and pressed cod liver, herring, fish paste, and salmon products.
