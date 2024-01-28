Short Interest in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PLAO) Increases By 17.6%

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PLAO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the December 31st total of 3,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLAO. Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition by 179.2% in the 3rd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 475,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,000 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,925,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC increased its holdings in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition by 321.8% in the 2nd quarter. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC now owns 1,054,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,324,000 after purchasing an additional 804,407 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its stake in shares of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition by 769.9% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 869,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,265,000 after buying an additional 769,930 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition by 12,004.5% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 605,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,500,000 after buying an additional 600,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLAO stock opened at $11.13 on Friday. Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.38 and a twelve month high of $11.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.99.

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, ordinary shares purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

