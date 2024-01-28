Short Interest in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Rises By 17.4%

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 853,400 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the December 31st total of 726,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 341,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Pegasystems news, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $52,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,755,873.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $52,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,755,873.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 1,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total transaction of $66,076.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,571 shares of company stock worth $393,875 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 80.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 109.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

PEGA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Pegasystems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.60.

Shares of NASDAQ PEGA opened at $48.61 on Friday. Pegasystems has a 1-year low of $37.23 and a 1-year high of $59.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -99.20 and a beta of 1.05.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $334.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.61 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.01%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pegasystems will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.49%.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for clients' processes and workflows; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

