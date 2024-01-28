Short Interest in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Drops By 20.1%

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,620,000 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the December 31st total of 34,560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.0 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BNS. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

Institutional Trading of Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Up 1.0 %

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the second quarter worth about $42,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 135.6% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.18% of the company’s stock.

BNS stock opened at $46.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $39.79 and a 52 week high of $55.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.98 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 10.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.7773 per share. This represents a $3.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

