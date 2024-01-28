Short Interest in The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) Rises By 27.2%

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the December 31st total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The New America High Income Fund by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 261,430 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 45,397 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in The New America High Income Fund by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 343,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 14,855 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in The New America High Income Fund by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 24,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 7,935 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new position in The New America High Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The New America High Income Fund by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 424,348 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 36,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.03% of the company’s stock.

Get The New America High Income Fund alerts:

The New America High Income Fund Stock Performance

The New America High Income Fund stock opened at $7.29 on Friday. The New America High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $6.23 and a 52-week high of $7.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.76.

The New America High Income Fund Increases Dividend

The New America High Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.0475 per share. This is a positive change from The New America High Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

(Get Free Report)

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The New America High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New America High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.