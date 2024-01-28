Short Interest in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Expands By 17.7%

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 696,900 shares, an increase of 17.7% from the December 31st total of 592,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 320,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Visteon from $160.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Visteon from $158.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas cut shares of Visteon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Visteon in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visteon presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.20.

NASDAQ:VC opened at $118.61 on Friday. Visteon has a 1-year low of $108.65 and a 1-year high of $171.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.11 and a 200 day moving average of $130.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.49. Visteon had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visteon will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Visteon by 1,842.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 27,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 26,031 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Visteon by 3.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 596,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,335,000 after purchasing an additional 19,296 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visteon by 3,499.3% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 48,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,901,000 after acquiring an additional 46,716 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visteon during the third quarter valued at about $2,386,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Visteon by 17.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. 99.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

