Short Interest in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) Rises By 14.3%

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 202,800 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the December 31st total of 177,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Waterstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th.

Get Waterstone Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WSBF

Waterstone Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

Waterstone Financial Announces Dividend

WSBF stock opened at $14.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Waterstone Financial has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $16.82. The firm has a market cap of $288.90 million, a P/E ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 0.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 5th. Waterstone Financial’s payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waterstone Financial

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WSBF. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 44,408 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 31,208 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 356,380 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,164,000 after purchasing an additional 49,730 shares during the last quarter. Arnhold LLC raised its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 53.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waterstone Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposits, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, insurance products, and trust and investment management accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Waterstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.