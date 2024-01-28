Short Interest in Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF) Grows By 51.8%

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 631,800 shares, a growth of 51.8% from the December 31st total of 416,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6,318.0 days.
Wolters Kluwer Price Performance
Shares of Wolters Kluwer stock opened at $146.35 on Friday. Wolters Kluwer has a 52-week low of $107.25 and a 52-week high of $147.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.54.
Wolters Kluwer Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Wolters Kluwer
- Investing in Vaccines 101: How to Invest in Vaccine Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for Wolters Kluwer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolters Kluwer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.