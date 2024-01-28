Short Interest in Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF) Grows By 51.8%

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 631,800 shares, a growth of 51.8% from the December 31st total of 416,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6,318.0 days.

Wolters Kluwer Price Performance

Shares of Wolters Kluwer stock opened at $146.35 on Friday. Wolters Kluwer has a 52-week low of $107.25 and a 52-week high of $147.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.54.

Get Wolters Kluwer alerts:

Wolters Kluwer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory.

Receive News & Ratings for Wolters Kluwer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolters Kluwer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.