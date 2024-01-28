Short Interest in Woolworths Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) Expands By 21.1%

Woolworths Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WOLWF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,600 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the December 31st total of 36,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 436.0 days.
Woolworths Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS:WOLWF opened at $23.28 on Friday. Woolworths Group has a 12-month low of $22.05 and a 12-month high of $26.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.09.
About Woolworths Group
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Woolworths Group
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for Woolworths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woolworths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.