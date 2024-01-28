Short Interest in Woolworths Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) Expands By 21.1%

Woolworths Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WOLWF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,600 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the December 31st total of 36,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 436.0 days.

Woolworths Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:WOLWF opened at $23.28 on Friday. Woolworths Group has a 12-month low of $22.05 and a 12-month high of $26.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.09.

Get Woolworths Group alerts:

About Woolworths Group

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Woolworths Group Limited operates retail stores in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Australian Food, Australian B2B, New Zealand Food, BIG W, and Other segments. The Australian Food segment procures and resells food and related products, and provides services to customers in Australia. The Australian B2B segment engages in procurement and distribution of food and related products for resale to other businesses, as well as provision of supply chain services to business customers in Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Woolworths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woolworths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.