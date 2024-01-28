Short Interest in Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) Grows By 31.0%

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 691,300 shares, an increase of 31.0% from the December 31st total of 527,700 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 115,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.
Youdao Stock Performance
Shares of DAO opened at $3.45 on Friday. Youdao has a 52-week low of $2.94 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.04. The firm has a market cap of $430.53 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of -0.17.
Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $210.91 million during the quarter.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Youdao
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Youdao
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Youdao in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Youdao during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Youdao during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Youdao during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Youdao during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. 25.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Youdao
Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Youdao
- Investing in the Best Airline Stocks
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for Youdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Youdao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.