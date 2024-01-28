Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU) Short Interest Up 17.8% in January

Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 234,400 shares, an increase of 17.8% from the December 31st total of 199,000 shares. Approximately 15.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 846,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Sidus Space Price Performance

SIDU stock opened at $8.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.57. Sidus Space has a 12-month low of $3.27 and a 12-month high of $117.00.

Get Sidus Space alerts:

Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($5.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.99 million for the quarter. Sidus Space had a negative net margin of 218.02% and a negative return on equity of 198.68%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Sidus Space

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIDU. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sidus Space in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sidus Space in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sidus Space by 113.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 16,406 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sidus Space by 17.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 175,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 26,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sidus Space in the third quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Sidus Space, Inc, a space-as-a-service company, engages in the design, manufacture, launch, and data collection of commercial satellite worldwide. Its services include satellite manufacturing; precision machining, assembly, and test; low earth orbit microsatellite; payload integrations; launch and support services; space-based data services and analytics; precision computer numerical control machining and fabrication; Swiss screw machining; wire cable harness fabrication; 3D composite and metal printing; and satellite deployment and microgravity testing and research services, as well as services related to electrical and electronic assemblies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sidus Space Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sidus Space and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.