Signaturefd LLC Has $464,000 Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,408 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Targa Resources by 104,219.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,241,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,855,224,000 after purchasing an additional 25,216,947 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 424.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,777,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $285,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057,486 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,690,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 14.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,836,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $591,455,000 after acquiring an additional 986,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 192.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,063,563 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,175,000 after purchasing an additional 700,131 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,066 shares in the company, valued at $5,225,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $900,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 187,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,837,500.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,225,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,330. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on Targa Resources from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

Targa Resources Stock Up 1.0 %

TRGP stock opened at $86.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 2.19. Targa Resources Corp. has a twelve month low of $64.85 and a twelve month high of $91.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.20). Targa Resources had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 52.36%.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

See Also

