Signaturefd LLC Sells 156 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,342 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth $230,362,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at $65,602,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 17.3% in the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,757,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,063,000 after buying an additional 259,090 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,255,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,297,000 after buying an additional 258,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,681,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,212,000 after buying an additional 206,939 shares in the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.67.

Shares of NYSE:ARW opened at $114.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.38 and a 200-day moving average of $124.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.40. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.54 and a twelve month high of $147.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 3.06%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 16.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

