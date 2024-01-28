Silicon Valley Capital Partners Sells 364 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Silicon Valley Capital Partners decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,308 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 115 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG stock opened at $153.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.86 and a 12 month high of $154.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOG. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.14.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $54,859.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,390.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total value of $3,198,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,400,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,163,148.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $54,859.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,390.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,459 shares of company stock valued at $25,949,772 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

