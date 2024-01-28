Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.91.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley downgraded Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $54.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup downgraded Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded Silk Road Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, CL King downgraded Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 535.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 879.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period.

Silk Road Medical stock opened at $15.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.12. The company has a market cap of $589.94 million, a P/E ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 1.44. Silk Road Medical has a 52-week low of $6.08 and a 52-week high of $57.96. The company has a quick ratio of 9.11, a current ratio of 10.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $44.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.40 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 35.40% and a negative net margin of 32.81%. Analysts predict that Silk Road Medical will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a specialty balloon for the TCAR procedure.

