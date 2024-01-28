Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) PT Raised to $22.00

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Robert W. Baird from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Simmons First National from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Simmons First National from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Simmons First National

Simmons First National Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of SFNC stock opened at $20.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.66. Simmons First National has a twelve month low of $13.36 and a twelve month high of $23.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.87.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. Simmons First National had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $197.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Simmons First National’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Simmons First National will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Simmons First National Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is 60.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Simmons First National news, Director Robert L. Shoptaw purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.34 per share, for a total transaction of $143,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 77,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,562.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Simmons First National

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,533,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 16.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,418,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,413,000 after buying an additional 911,143 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 5.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,036,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $341,814,000 after buying an additional 677,796 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 1,489.3% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 596,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,295,000 after buying an additional 559,277 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 56.4% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,043,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,649,000 after buying an additional 376,371 shares during the period. 13.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simmons First National Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.