Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SFNC. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Simmons First National from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Simmons First National from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.

NASDAQ SFNC opened at $20.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.66. Simmons First National has a 1 year low of $13.36 and a 1 year high of $23.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.87.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $197.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.25 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The company’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Simmons First National will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. This is a positive change from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.87%.

In other Simmons First National news, Director Robert L. Shoptaw purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.34 per share, with a total value of $143,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,724 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,562.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Simmons First National during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Simmons First National by 70.2% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Simmons First National during the second quarter worth about $153,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Simmons First National during the second quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Simmons First National by 11.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. 13.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

