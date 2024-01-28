Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Shares Sold by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 8,969 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 5.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 148,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,447,000 after buying an additional 8,170 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 15.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after buying an additional 46,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Performance

NYSE TSLX opened at $22.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.06. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.86 and a twelve month high of $22.29.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Cuts Dividend

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $114.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.13 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 51.87% and a return on equity of 13.95%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 9.91%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sixth Street Specialty Lending currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.80.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

