SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) PT Raised to $22.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SLM. Stephens upped their target price on shares of SLM from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of SLM from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of SLM in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a $20.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of SLM in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of SLM from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SLM currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.58.

Get SLM alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SLM

SLM Stock Performance

NASDAQ SLM opened at $19.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.24. SLM has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $20.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.15). SLM had a return on equity of 37.27% and a net margin of 20.65%. The company had revenue of $725.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that SLM will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

SLM announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 24th that permits the company to buyback $650.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 14.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

SLM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.33%.

Institutional Trading of SLM

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in SLM by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,551,727 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $427,418,000 after acquiring an additional 177,312 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SLM by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,483,681 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $350,614,000 after acquiring an additional 75,771 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in SLM by 1.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,722,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $109,720,000 after acquiring an additional 117,381 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in SLM by 53.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,530,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $83,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldentree Asset Management LP boosted its position in SLM by 9.1% during the third quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 4,282,732 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $58,331,000 after acquiring an additional 357,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

SLM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.