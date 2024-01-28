Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Roth Mkm

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at Roth Mkm from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 13.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SNAP. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Guggenheim raised shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Snap from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.23.

Snap stock opened at $16.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.08. Snap has a 1-year low of $7.86 and a 1-year high of $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83. The stock has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.90 and a beta of 1.31.

In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 1,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total value of $30,696.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 307,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,259,355.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Eric Young sold 119,112 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $1,417,432.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,391,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,353,376. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 1,792 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total transaction of $30,696.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 307,026 shares in the company, valued at $5,259,355.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 276,589 shares of company stock worth $3,715,553. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Snap by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 222,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 35,452 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Snap by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Snap by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,382,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,413,000 after purchasing an additional 462,977 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Snap by 171.0% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 493,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,312,000 after purchasing an additional 311,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Snap during the 4th quarter worth $515,000. 44.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

