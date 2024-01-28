SOS (NYSE:SOS) Shares Gap Up to $3.64

Shares of SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.64, but opened at $3.75. SOS shares last traded at $3.70, with a volume of 17,227 shares traded.

SOS Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.24 and its 200-day moving average is $4.44.

Get SOS alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of SOS by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,130,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 344,718 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SOS by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,791,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 167,272 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of SOS by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 414,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 91,536 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SOS during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of SOS by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 171,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 37,624 shares during the period.

About SOS

SOS Limited provides data mining and analysis services to corporate and individual members in the People's Republic of China. It provides marketing data, technology, and solutions for insurance companies; emergency rescue services; and insurance product and health care information portals. The company operates SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service platform that offers basic cloud products, such as medical rescue, auto rescue, financial rescue, and life rescue cards; cooperative cloud systems, including information rescue center, intelligent big data, and intelligent software and hardware; and information cloud systems, such as newsToday and E-commerce Today, 10086 hot-line center, information security services, and marketing-related data.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.