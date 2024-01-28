Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) Price Target Increased to $17.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Free Report) had its target price raised by Barclays from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Shares of Sotera Health stock opened at $14.98 on Thursday. Sotera Health has a 12-month low of $12.34 and a 12-month high of $19.40. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.42.

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Sotera Health had a positive return on equity of 53.66% and a negative net margin of 30.99%. The firm had revenue of $263.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.94 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Sotera Health will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sotera Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Sotera Health by 50.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Sotera Health by 100.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Sotera Health by 428.9% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Sotera Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing. It also provides microbiological and analytical chemistry testing, and advisory services.

