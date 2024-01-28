Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) Sets New 52-Week High at $8.10

Source Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:SHLE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$8.10 and last traded at C$8.00, with a volume of 28089 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.90.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Source Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.99. The firm has a market cap of C$109.08 million, a PE ratio of 50.31 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,186.92, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Source Energy Services Ltd. produces, supplies, and distributes Northern White frac sand used primarily in oil and gas exploration and production in Western Canada and the United States. It also provides storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials; and develops wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.

