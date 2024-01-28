Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 41.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192,346 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,132 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $5,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 74,645.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 29,236,805 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,058,665,000 after acquiring an additional 29,197,690 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 91,675.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,296,139 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $515,021,000 after acquiring an additional 15,279,472 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 356.1% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,168,998 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $549,269,000 after acquiring an additional 11,843,216 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 39.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,991,802 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $715,615,000 after acquiring an additional 6,244,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LUV shares. Melius cut Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.69.

NYSE:LUV opened at $30.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.02. The firm has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.12, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.19. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $21.91 and a 52-week high of $39.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 1.91%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

