SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Stake Increased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 28.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,111 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 24.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,739,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,687 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,500,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,587 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 104.9% in the second quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 3,795,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,999 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 60.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,562,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,792 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 33.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,383,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,653,000 after purchasing an additional 849,214 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $42.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.77. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $40.62 and a 12 month high of $42.22.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.