SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 8,402,258 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 221% from the previous session’s volume of 2,620,353 shares.The stock last traded at $28.35 and had previously closed at $28.39.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 27,564,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,847,000 after buying an additional 3,264,471 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 2,930,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,916,000 after buying an additional 1,254,612 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,605,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,206,000 after buying an additional 23,781 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,448,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,873,000 after buying an additional 425,872 shares during the period. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,074,000.

About SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 3-10 years. SPTI was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

