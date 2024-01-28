SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $59.96

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $59.96 and last traded at $59.91, with a volume of 225949 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.78.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.57 and its 200 day moving average is $55.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.

