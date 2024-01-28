SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Bought by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 26,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Channel Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 68,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $67.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.56 and a 200-day moving average of $62.13. The company has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $50.98 and a 1-year high of $68.56.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

