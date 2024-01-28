SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV) Hits New 1-Year High at $47.52

Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $47.52 and last traded at $47.49, with a volume of 6469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.40.

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.79. The firm has a market cap of $971.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 231,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,616,000 after acquiring an additional 104,913 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,554,000 after acquiring an additional 22,660 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 24,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 17,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (EFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of S&P 500 stocks that are screened for sustainability criteria related to ESG factors. EFIV was launched on Jul 27, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

