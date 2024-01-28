SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Position Lessened by Empower Advisory Group LLC

Empower Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 250,264.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,523,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,217,075,000 after purchasing an additional 9,520,067 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6,363.3% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,536,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,215,719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,603 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $240,354,000. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2,717.5% in the 2nd quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 216,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,671,000 after purchasing an additional 208,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 190.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 232,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,107,000 after purchasing an additional 152,394 shares during the period.

Shares of MDY stock opened at $504.48 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $424.22 and a 12 month high of $513.98. The company has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $492.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $475.80.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

