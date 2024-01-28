Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Receives $41.91 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.91.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on SRC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America cut Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th.
Institutional Trading of Spirit Realty Capital
Spirit Realty Capital Price Performance
SRC stock opened at $42.31 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.35. Spirit Realty Capital has a 1-year low of $32.22 and a 1-year high of $45.60.
Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.61). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $188.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.48 million. Equities analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Spirit Realty Capital Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This is a boost from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 153.14%.
About Spirit Realty Capital
Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2023, our diverse portfolio consisted of 2,037 retail, industrial and other properties across 49 states, which were leased to 338 tenants operating in 37 industries.
