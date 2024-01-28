Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Receives $41.91 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.91.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SRC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America cut Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRC. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 343.4% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 3,817,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,994,000 after buying an additional 2,956,335 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 6,354.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,998,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,467 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,606,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,032,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,230 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the third quarter worth about $32,125,000. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRC stock opened at $42.31 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.35. Spirit Realty Capital has a 1-year low of $32.22 and a 1-year high of $45.60.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.61). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $188.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.48 million. Equities analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This is a boost from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 153.14%.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2023, our diverse portfolio consisted of 2,037 retail, industrial and other properties across 49 states, which were leased to 338 tenants operating in 37 industries.

