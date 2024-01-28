SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Price Target Increased to $47.00 by Analysts at Barclays

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.00.

NASDAQ SWTX opened at $42.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.25 and its 200-day moving average is $28.64. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $43.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 0.81.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by $0.04. Equities analysts anticipate that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -5.11 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWTX. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $2,344,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 36,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 131.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 22,750 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 348.9% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,625 shares in the last quarter.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

