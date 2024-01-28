SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC) Sets New 52-Week High at $104.26

SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $104.26 and last traded at $103.66, with a volume of 23071 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $102.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SPX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

SPX Technologies Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.98.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $448.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.97 million. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 17.33%. Research analysts expect that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of SPX Technologies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPXC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SPX Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,629,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in SPX Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $34,153,000. FMR LLC grew its position in SPX Technologies by 23.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,338,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,990,000 after acquiring an additional 250,494 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in SPX Technologies by 11.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,579,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,583,000 after acquiring an additional 165,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,265,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,018,000 after buying an additional 160,366 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SPX Technologies

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers and comfort heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

