Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,381 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth $208,530,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $92.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $105.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.11. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $89.21 and a 1-year high of $115.48.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,717.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,754 shares of company stock worth $807,565. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

