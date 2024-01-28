Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 575,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,034 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $11,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STWD. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 54.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,655,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $524,608,000 after acquiring an additional 10,468,050 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 83.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,584,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902,840 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $30,110,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 20.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,625,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,130,000 after purchasing an additional 613,539 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1,168.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 540,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,488,000 after purchasing an additional 498,001 shares during the period. 49.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Starwood Property Trust news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $1,654,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 950,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,978,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of STWD opened at $20.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.06 and a 52-week high of $22.29.

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.20%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 148.84%.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.